Dry suits
Photo courtesy of DAF

The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team was the recent recipient of a $4,080 grant for two new Enviro Aqua Lung dry suits to be used in contaminated water. The dive team is volunteer and funded by private donations. Discussing the grant are Jay Hanson (left), Defiance Area Foundation grants committee member; and Sgt. Mike Shock, Defiance County Sheriff Office.

