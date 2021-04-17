Defiance County’s law enforcement officers — like many elsewhere — will be participating in the DEA’s “National Rx Takeback” day next weekend.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.
In Defiance County, persons can take their unwanted or outdated prescription drugs to the county sheriff’s office, 113 Biede Ave. in Defiance, or to the Hicksville Police Department, 510 W. High St.
Officers will be on hand at both of those locations to accept the prescription drugs. Defiance police also will be participating at the sheriff’s office, according to Police Chief Todd Shafer.
Sheriff Doug Engel commented that the effort “removes a lot of unused and unnecessary drugs and keeps them from getting into the hands of street dealers.”
He said approximately 70 pounds of drugs are taken in by his office during the annual event each year.
But Engel noted that prescription drugs can be dropped off at the sheriff’s office any time of year. A dropbox is available for this, he indicated.
Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning noted that only pills will be taken as liquids and needles won’t be accepted. He requests that participants place drugs inside a ziplock bag.
“That makes it a lot easier,” he said.
Denning noted that the drugs are then picked up by a state official.
Shafer said the takeback day gives residents “a chance to dispose of (drugs) properly as opposed to just throwing them in the trash.”
DEA information distributed on the takeback day states that “the non-medical use of prescription drugs ranks second only to marijuana as the most common form of drug abuse in America. The majority of teenagers abusing prescription drugs get them from family and friends — and the home medicine cabinet.”
