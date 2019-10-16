• Henry County
Take Back Day:
The Napoleon Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff's Office will participate in the National Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The collection sites are in the lobby of the two departments.
Drugs are to be removed from any packaging, placed a clear bag and deposited in the collection box. No liquids will be accepted.
For more information, contact the police department at 419-599-2810 or the sheriff's office at 419-592-8010.
