• Henry County

Take Back Day:

The Napoleon Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff's Office will participate in the National Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The collection sites are in the lobby of the two departments.

Drugs are to be removed from any packaging, placed a clear bag and deposited in the collection box. No liquids will be accepted.

For more information, contact the police department at 419-599-2810 or the sheriff's office at 419-592-8010.

