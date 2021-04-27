• Henry County
Drug take back:
The Henry County Sheriff's Office reported that a recent Drug Take Back Day brought in 101.5 lbs. of unwanted prescription medications.
Sheriff Bodenbender said that "this is a sure sign of events that continue to provide a vital public service that keeps loved ones safe — an opportunity to rid homes of potentially dangerous unused, expired and unwanted medications."
For anyone who missed the opportunity to drop off medications, you can drop them off in the Sheriff's Office lobby, 24 hours a day, any day of the week.
