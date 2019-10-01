Four County Career Center is participating in Drug Free Clubs of America, which was created to help students make wise choices. As the school works to prepare the workforce of the four-county area, the issue of being drug-free is especially relevant to the school and the employers in the area. The career center is teamed up with ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for all of the drug testing. Students choose to join voluntarily and become members by paying a membership fee and passing a 12-panel drug test. Over 145 students have signed up so far this school year. Everything is kept confidential and when students pass, they are given a photo ID membership card earning them rewards and privileges at school and rewards in the community. Shown discussing the rewards for joining Drug Free Clubs of America are Heather McGowan (left), Drug Free Clubs of America program director; Mercedes Palladino (center), Defiance; and Rick Bachman, director of career and technical education.
