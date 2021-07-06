Large crowds gathered at Pontiac and Kingsbury parks as well as the fortgrounds and along the Purple Heart Bridge and the East Second Street Bridge to watch Friday night’s Fourth of July fireworks display. A unique perspective of the fireworks which were set off from Kingsbury Park at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers, was provided by drone photos captured by Jeremy Williams of Williams Aerial Media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.