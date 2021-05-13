crash photo

A wrecker truck tows away a car involved in a two-vehicle crash around 4:35 p.m. Thursday at Henry County roads S and 12 just north of Napoleon. The driver was taken to Henry County Hospital.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Two drivers were injured in separate two-vehicle crashes in Henry County Thursday afternoon.

The first occurred around 2 p.m. at Ohio routes 108 and 281, and injured one driver.

He sustained non life-threatening injuries and was taken by Holgate EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon.

The second crash occurred around 4:35 p.m. at Henry County roads S and 12, where a car pulled into the path of an SUV and was broadsided.

The car's driver sustained non life-threatening injuries and was taken by Liberty Center EMS to Henry County Hospital.

Details of both crashes, which were handled by the Henry County Sheriff's Office, were not immediately available Thursday.

