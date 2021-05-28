Drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon on U.S. 24, about three miles west of Defiance in Paulding County, escaped serious injury.
The crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. Thursday at U.S. 24 and Road 143, just south of the Defiance-Paulding County line.
The car's driver was taken by Delaware Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. According to Highway Patrol Sgt. Patrick Tusko of the Defiance post, he sustained only minor injury.
Tusko explained that the driver of the small Ford car was northbound on Road 143 — when he attempted to pull into a westbound lane of U.S. 24, but apparently did not see a westbound flatbed tow truck.
The truck, which also was transporting a full-size pickup and pulling a boat, struck the car in the passenger side, causing it to roll over and come to rest in a turn lane on the eastbound side of U.S. 24. The tow truck and the boat continued across the eastbound lanes and came to rest on the south of U.S. 24.
Its driver was not injured.
"The tow truck driver was able to go across both of lanes of traffic without hitting anybody," explained Tusko.
Lengthy skid marks were visible on both sides of U.S. 24 while the grass median was heavily tracked from the crash's aftermath. Debris was scattered around the scene while the two eastbound lanes were closed temporarily while first responders processed the scene, backing up traffic.
The names of the drivers were unavailable Thursday evening.
The Highway Patrol's Van Wert post is handling the crash report while the Defiance post assisted. Paulding Fire and EMS also was called to the scene.
Road 143 becomes Whetstone Road a little further north in Defiance County.
