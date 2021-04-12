EVANSPORT — A Defiance man was injured in a one-vehicle crash just south of here Monday morning after allegedly overdosing on narcotics.
Isaac Miller, 36, 618 Ravine Ave., was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital after his pickup went off the right side of Evansport Road, just south of Rethmel Road, around 11:30 a.m., and struck several objects.
The vehicle first ran over a wheeled garbage dispenser at one residence before striking a utility pole that supplied power to a home further along on Evansport Road. The pole and an adjacent small pine tree were snapped off as the newer model Dodge Ram continued north along the road.
It came to rest beside another utility pole at the intersection of Rethmel Road, two miles south of Evansport, and sustained very heavy front-end damage.
Tiffin Township EMS was summoned to the scene and administered narcan to Miller who was passed out at the scene, according to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel.
Narcan is used to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose. Heroin and fentanyl are common opioids that are illicitly used, although Engel was not sure if either of these were involved in Monday's crash.
"We're getting a lot of methamphetamine that's laced with fentanyl which is causing lot of our local overdoses, but it's unknown if that was the drug involved here or not," Engel told The Crescent-News Monday afternoon.
According to Lt. Rustun Schack of the Highway Patrol's Defiance post, which handled the crash investigation, Miller was cited for OVI. He said Miller sustained minor injuries in the crash.
Engel noted that law enforcement officers had been asked to conduct a welfare check on Miller Monday morning not long before the crash.
"We and the (Defiance) city (police) were trying to locate him, then there was a driving complaint," explained Engel. "Our units were en route, then we got the call (about the crash)."
