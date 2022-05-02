TOLEDO — The Ohio Highway Patrol's Toledo post has released the name of a driver killed in a crash early Friday morning at U.S. 20 and Ohio 109 in Delta.
Ryan Sexton, 37, Wauseon, died in the crash that occurred at around 2:40 a.m. Friday when his vehicle (Ford F-150 pickup) struck a 2007 Kenworth T800 semi driven by Joshua Roth, 26, Wauseon.
Roth was not injured, but Sexton was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Patrol.
Safety belts were being used while alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, the Patrol press release noted.
