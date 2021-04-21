JEWELL — For the second time within one week, a traffic crash has claimed a life on U.S. 24 in Defiance County.
The latest crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday between Jewell and Independence roads, about one mile northwest of here.
According to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel, the male driver of a westbound Jeep was killed when his vehicle went out of control and struck the back of a semi stopped along the road. Engel said the semi driver, who was not injured in the crash, had stopped to clear his windshield due to Tuesday night's heavy, wet snowfall.
Extrication equipment was needed to free the Jeep's driver, according to Engel.
The deceased man's identity was not released immediately pending notification of his next of kin. He was declared dead at the scene by the Defiance County coroner's office.
Traffic in U.S. 24's westbound lanes was backed up around 11:30 p.m. for a couple miles with many semis stopped after first responders shut down that side of the road to process the scene. Eastbound traffic was not affected.
One westbound lane of U.S. 24 was opened back up around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to scanner traffic.
South Richland township and Jewell fire departments were called to the scene while the Defiance County Sheriff's Office also assisted. The Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post is handling the crash investigation and report.
Further details were unavailable early Wednesday morning.
The crash was the second fatal accident on U.S. 24 in Defiance County within one week.
Just before midnight on April 13, a Defiance motorcyclist was killed after hitting two deer and being struck by a trailing westbound SUV.
That crash occurred about two miles to the east of Tuesday night's fatal accident.
