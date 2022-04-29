DELTA — The Ohio Highway Patrol’s Toledo post is investigating a fatal crash that occurred here early Friday at U.S. 20 and Ohio 109.
The Patrol issued a press release state that a 2001 Ford F-150 was westbound on U.S. 20A and struck a 2007 Kenworth T800 driven by Joshua Roth, 26 of Wauseon, which was southbound on Ohio 109. The crash occurred at 2:40 a.m. Friday.
Roth was not injured, but the male driver of the Ford F-150 was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Patrol. The press release issued around 7 a.m. Friday stated that his name was being held until notification of next of kin.
Safety belts were being used, according to the Patrol which was assisted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Police Department, Wauseon Police Department and Delta Community Fire Department.
The crash remained under investigation Friday.
DELTA — The Ohio Highway Patrol’s Toledo post is investigating a fatal crash that occurred here early Friday at U.S. 20 and Ohio 109.
The Patrol issued a press release state that a 2001 Ford F-150 was westbound on U.S. 20A and struck a 2007 Kenworth T800 driven by Joshua Roth, 26 of Wauseon, which was southbound on Ohio 109. The crash occurred at 2:40 a.m. Friday.
Roth was not injured, but the male driver of the Ford F-150 was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Patrol. The press release issued around 7 a.m. Friday stated that his name was being held until notification of next of kin.
A follow-up release was not provided to The Crescent-News as of 8 p.m. Friday while an attempt to secure further information from the Patrol was unsuccessful Friday.
Safety belts were being used, and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.
The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Police Department, Wauseon Police Department and Delta Community Fire Department.
The crash remained under investigation Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.