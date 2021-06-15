The driver of this car was injured in a one-vehicle crash around 4 p.m. Monday on Ohio 15, just west of Defiance County’s Blosser Road. He was taken by Delaware Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, according to the Highway Patrol’s Defiance post. The vehicle was westbound on Ohio 15 when it went off the right side of the roadway, grazed a utility pole, went over a driveway culvert at a residence and struck another pole more directly, almost snapping it off. The car came to rest on its top. Further details were unavailable Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.