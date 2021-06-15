car crash photo
Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

The driver of this car was injured in a one-vehicle crash around 4 p.m. Monday on Ohio 15, just west of Defiance County’s Blosser Road. He was taken by Delaware Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, according to the Highway Patrol’s Defiance post. The vehicle was westbound on Ohio 15 when it went off the right side of the roadway, grazed a utility pole, went over a driveway culvert at a residence and struck another pole more directly, almost snapping it off. The car came to rest on its top. Further details were unavailable Monday.

