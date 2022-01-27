The driver of the tractor trailer rig pictured above was injured when he lost control on U.S. 24 near Banner School Road around 11:22 a.m. Wednesday. The truck, driven by Clayton Molden, 64, Goodland, Ind., was eastbound on U.S. 24 when it traveled off the left side of the roadway, crossed the median and entered the road’s westbound lanes before striking a tree. Molden was taken by Jewell EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with “suspected serious injuries,” according to the Highway Patrol’s Defiance post which handled the crash report. Patrol troopers were assisted by the Jewell and South Richland fire departments, Defiance County EMA (due to spilled diesel fuel) and the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.
