A one-vehicle crash on Ohio 18 west of Holgate around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday injured the driver of this Chevrolet Trailblazer. The vehicle went off the right side of the road, then back onto the roadway before going out of control, rolling over in a bean field and coming to rest on its wheels. The driver was taken to a local hospital by the Henry County South Joint Ambulance District’s Holgate unit. Holgate Fire Department also assisted. Further details about the crash, which was handled by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, were unavailable Tuesday.
