McCLURE — One man was injured west of here Monday afternoon during a two-vehicle crash involving a semi.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, an SUV was eastbound on U.S. 6, when it drove left of center and collided with a westbound tractor trailer rig around 3:10 p.m. Monday between Ohio 109 and County Road 8. The SUV went off the left side of the roadway and came to rest on its side in a residential yard facing west, about four miles from McClure.
The SUV’s driver was taken by McClure EMS to Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green, according to Henry County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryan Daman. He said the semi’s driver was shaken up, but not injured.
A considerable amount of debris from the crash littered U.S. 6 while the semi came to rest across the route, spilling some diesel fuel on the pavement. Authorities appeared to have laid down an absorbent material on the pavement to help absorb the fuel.
The amount apparently was below the threshold requiring EPA notification (25 gallons) as Henry County EMA District Tracy Nush said he was not called to the scene.
The crash closed down U.S. 6 for awhile, backing up vehicles and trucks for some distance, and causing a traffic detour to be established.
Malinta-Monroe Township Fire Department also assisted at the scene along with the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Further details were unavailable Monday evening.
