The driver of a semi rig on U.S. 24 near Defiance escaped serious injury Friday morning when his trailer and load caught fire, and was destroyed.
The fire occurred along U.S. 24's eastbound lanes, just east of Whetstone Road (County Road 143), and near the Defiance-Paulding County line.
Defiance County's E-911 center was called to the scene at 8:58 a.m. Friday, but the semi trailer — which carried crates of synthetic rubber — was destroyed.
Defiance, Delaware Township, Noble Township and Sherwood all sent fire units to the scene.
The semi driver — Oleg Filinov, 54, of Quebec, Canada — was not injured, according to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, but was checked out at the scene for smoke inhalation.
According to Sgt. Brad Grillot of the sheriff's office, Filinov stopped on the shoulder of U.S. 24 when his brakes or tires caught fire. He said Filinov tried unsuccessfully to put the fire out with an extinguisher, but managed to disconnect the trailer from the cab and drive out of harm's way, thus preserving the tractor.
Authorities indicated around 11 a.m. Friday that about three hours would be needed to remove the trailer. Grillot said the damage was so severe that the trailer would have to be chopped up first.
A plume of thick black smoke could be seen for miles before the trailer was completely doused by firefighters, attracting a number of curious onlookers. One driver viewing the scene just across a field from U.S. 24 on Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, for example, said he could see smoke from Paulding.
The incident report was handled by the sheriff's office while the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance and Van Wert posts assisted with traffic control. The county's EMA office and the Ohio Department of Transportation also were on the scene.
Traffic was backed up for a considerable distance while first responders were working. Early on, traffic came to a standstill in the eastbound lanes with many semis idled.
Later, traffic was channeled into one eastbound lane around the fire scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.