A Defiance man has been arraigned in Defiance Municipal Court on charges related to a fatal crash on U.S. 24 last September.
Justin Johnson, 28, 804 Gibson St., pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide, a second-degree misdemeanor; violation of marked lanes, a minor misdemeanor; and passing a public safety vehicle, a minor misdemeanor.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 9.
The charges stem from an accident on Sept. 4, 2021 on U.S. 24 east of Defiance that claimed the life of Johnson’s passenger and father, Steven Johnson, 52, Bryan. Justin Johnson sustained serious injuries while three others were injured as well.
The three-vehicle accident occurred when Johnson’s vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck an Ohio Highway Patrol sergeant’s cruiser while it was parked on the shoulder for a traffic citation.
