DPLS book return
Photo courtesy of DPLS

Defiance Public Library has installed a new drive-up book return at the entrance to its parking lot at 320 Fort St. Immediately after entering the lot, the book drop can be seen on the left. It became available for use Tuesday. This project was supported by federal Institute of Museum and Library Services funds, granted through the State Library of Ohio. Additional funds from the grant are being used to install outdoor pickup lockers at Defiance Public Library.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments