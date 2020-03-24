RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — Music lovers in northwest Ohio were treated to a free polka drive-thru on Saturday, giving them the chance to forget about the coronavirus pandemic for a half hour.
Polka musicians Mollie B and Ted Lange of Squeezebox hosted a drive-thru polka party in the parking lot of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, located on U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Corners.
“With the current coronavirus that’s been spreading around, Mollie and I are concerned for the health of our country, like many others are,” said Lange. “We have followed the recommended restrictions that have been set and will continue to do so.
“As you may know, in the state of Ohio, as of March 21, we are advised to practice social distancing… leave six feet of distance from those around you,” he explained. “So what we did, we feel follows the restrictions, while trying to spread a little love and fun to help keep you all healthy, both in body and mind.”
A video of the weekend polka party can be found at https://youtu.be/e2iwDkO2wcs.
“It worked just like any other drive-thru...,” noted Lange, “except no payment was expected when people got their polka order.’
“We enjoyed ourselves, and were pleased to put smiles on the faces of so many others right here in our neighborhood,” he added. “Special thanks to St. Peter Lutheran Church in Ridgeville Corners for the use of their parking lot. Also, thank you to all who participated, and we wish you all continued good health and spirit.”
Lange shared his concern that all gigs through May 15 have been cancelled. In addition, numerous summer and fall concerts are being cancelled as well, including Octoberfest.
“Many of the festivals depend on presale tickets,” he said, noting currently there is an inability of festival coordinators being able to get together now to schedule events months from now.
“We love what we do, when we’re able to do it,” Lange stated.
The goal of Saturday’s performance was to get people’s minds off their problems. Approximately 40-50 vehicles drove through the church parking lot to enjoy 30 minutes of polka music.
To continue performing and sharing their music with their fans, Lange plans to upload new videos daily to YouTube by 10 p.m. Lange and Mollie B will be performing requests in their studio.
To view the videos, go to www.youtube.com/mollieB.
