Drive-thru donations
Jenny Derringer/C-N Photo

The Defiance County Democratic Women’s organization sponsored its second non-food supplies drive-thru donation event on Saturday at the Kingsbury Park pavilion. The drive supports another local non-profit organization that serves Defiance County — Sarah’s House. In addition, local candidates for office, Diane Mayer, county commissioner; John Hancock, county commissioner; and Nick Rubando, Ohio’s 5th District Congressional candidate, assisted at the event. Packing up donations are Rubando, Mayer (center) and Margie Castanien, organization member.

Load comments