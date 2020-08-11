Area lives touched by cancer were remembered Friday in a drive-through luminaria display held at Defiance High School by Relay for Life of Defiance County. It provided a time of reflection to celebrate and remember, as well as increasing the awareness of the reasons to fight back against cancer.
