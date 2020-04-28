The current state of affairs with social distancing and other safety concerns due to the coronavirus has sparked some ingenuity. On Sunday, Christa Jones, of Defiance hosted a drive-by bridal shower for her daughter, Rachel, who will be marrying Ben Koster, of Pittsburgh, on Aug. 9 in Grand Rapids, Mich. Approximately 65 guests drove by Sunday afternoon to drop off gifts for the bride and that evening everyone on the wedding list had the opportunity to join the gift opening via Zoom. Here, Rachel and Ben strike a pose for visiting friends and relatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.