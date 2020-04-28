Bridal shower
Photo courtesy of Christa Jones

The current state of affairs with social distancing and other safety concerns due to the coronavirus has sparked some ingenuity. On Sunday, Christa Jones, of Defiance hosted a drive-by bridal shower for her daughter, Rachel, who will be marrying Ben Koster, of Pittsburgh, on Aug. 9 in Grand Rapids, Mich. Approximately 65 guests drove by Sunday afternoon to drop off gifts for the bride and that evening everyone on the wedding list had the opportunity to join the gift opening via Zoom. Here, Rachel and Ben strike a pose for visiting friends and relatives.

Load comments