A Drive-by Birthday Benefit for Beckett Hancock of Defiance was held Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 111 Elliott Road in Defiance.
Held in conjunction with with the Trees of Life P. Buckley Moss Society, and Hancock’s family and friends, the benefit was held to raise money for Hancock, who is being treated for Larsen Syndrome.
Many attendees decorated their vehicles in celebration of Hancock, a Tinora Elementary School student who turned 8 on Monday.
In addition, members of the Defiance Police Department did a drive-by with their lights on; the Tinora Ram mascot and several Tinora cheerleaders were in attendance; and Kathy Cramer of KC’s Creations handed out chocolate treats to everyone who dropped off a birthday card/donation.
Anyone who would still like to donate toward the cause can make out a check to “Bucks for Beckett,” that can be dropped off at the Northeastern Local (Tinora) School offices, Premier Bank or to the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.