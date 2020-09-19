The COVID-19 pandemic may have forced the cancellation of the annual Defiance Has Talent & Heart benefit, but it won’t stop fundraising efforts that will benefit young Beckett Hancock of Defiance, who is being treated for Larsen Syndrome.
In conjunction with the Trees of Life P. Buckley Moss Society, and Hancock’s family and friends, a Drive-by Birthday Benefit will be held for Hancock Sept. 27 from noon-2:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 111 Elliott Road in Defiance. Hancock will turn eight on Sept. 28.
According to Deb Weisgerber, president of the Trees of Life local chapter of the P. Buckley Moss Society, the cancellation of the annual Defiance Has Talent & Heart benefit wasn’t going to stop those who wanted to help Hancock and his family.
“For the past nine years, our group has been sponsoring Defiance Has Talent & Heart for a different person in need. This year we chose Beckett, but unfortunately had to cancel because of the pandemic,” said Weisgerber. “When we heard that Beckett was facing another surgery and was having complications, people began asking, ‘How can we help?’
“Our group, along with friends and family, quickly put together this Drive-by Birthday Benefit to help with the expenses involved, and also to help celebrate his eighth birthday, which is Sept. 28,” added Weisgerber. “We still hope that we will be able to have our ‘Talent & Heart’ event next year (tentatively slated for Sept. 26, 2021), and have a big celebration on Beckett’s ninth birthday!”
According to data from the National Organization for Rare Diseases: “Larsen Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that has been associated with a wide variety of different symptoms. Characteristic findings of the disorder include dislocations of the large joints, skeletal malformations, and distinctive facial and limb features. Additional findings may include abnormal curvature of the spine, clubfoot, short stature, and breathing (respiratory) difficulties.”
The condition occurs in approximately one out of 100,000 newborns.
Hancock, the son of Rod Hancock and Nicole Nicely, was diagnosed with Larsen Syndrome at the age of three, and has undergone several surgeries the past few years at New York-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital in New York City. Early this month, Hancock went there to have rods that support his back lengthened due to his growth, but complications arose following surgery, prompting more surgeries.
“He came out of surgery and he couldn’t move his legs, so the doctor said he needed to go back into the operating room to see what happened,” said Rod. “They took him to surgery, he was there for 4 1/2 to five hours, to see if they could get signals (from his spine) to his legs. After surgery we were told there was some signal, not strong, but the doctor was hoping it would come back. Unfortunately while in ICU he had a seizure.”
Said Nicole: “The third surgery Beckett had was something the doctors had discussed previously, so when they went back in they removed two vertebrae, which were causing most of the pressure on his spinal cord. They also shaved away bone from three other vertebrae. That surgery took place on Sept. 3.”
Beckett does have weak movement in his legs, and his doctors are hopeful he will regain more movement with the help of physical therapy and time. In addition, the family is looking into hyperbaric (oxygen) chamber treatments at Sara’s Garden in Wauseon, to help with his recovery. Beckett will continue to have surgeries to have the rods in his back lengthened as he grows.
“The benefit was supposed to be next week, but COVID-19 unfortunately shut it down,” said Rod. “When Deb contacted us about doing a drive-by benefit, we of course were very thankful. There are a lot of costs not covered by insurance, so to see the community come together to support Beckett and our family is amazing. He’s strong ... definitely a fighter.”
Said Nicole: “It’s beautiful to see how our community has shown so much love to a little 7-year-old boy. The prayers and messages have been amazing. There have been multiple benefits held to help offset our costs ... we can’t say enough about what everyone has done.”
Attendees of the event are asked to bring a birthday card for Beckett, along with their donation. Checks can be made out to “Bucks for Beckett,” and can be dropped off at the Northeastern Local (Tinora) School offices, Premier Bank, or to family, for anyone who is unable to attend.
Chocolate treats, donated by Kathy Cramer of KC’s Creations, will be available to attendees while supplies last. Attendees are also encouraged to decorate their cars and to make signs in support of Beckett. Sponsorships for businesses ($100 or more) are available, with the business name listed at the event.
For more information, contact Weisgerber at 419-782-4311.
