NAPOLEON — A Fulton County woman has received her diploma from Wauseon High School after 22 years of hard work and determination.
Jessica Snow, who grew up in Metamora, went to Evergreen High School and Four County Career Center. She expected to graduate in 2000, but quit school a few months shy of graduation. Just a week ago at the Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Board of Education meeting Snow finally received her diploma from Superintendent Troy Armstrong.
“It still feels unreal,” Snow admitted. “So I look at the diploma every day and I say, ‘I really got it.’ ... Now that I did it I ask, ‘What do I want to do now?’”
She went to high school in Evergreen and then to Four County for law enforcement.
“I had some trouble in 12th grade and didn’t really have a place to stay to get back and forth,” said Snow. “About 10 months before graduation I ended up getting a job at a factory and started hanging out with older people there. I had a job and was making money, and I kind of fell out of school.”
With just four months left, she dropped out of school to work full-time.
“I worked at the factory for almost a year,” Snow added. “At that time I was bouncing from place to place. Then I moved to Wauseon with a roommate in the depot apartments ... The roommate worked at the factory with me. We parted ways and I left to live in Texas. I came back because my mom got sick.”
After moving back, Snow stayed in the Toledo area and tried to get her GED.
“People would say, ‘Oh you almost finished high school, it shouldn’t be that hard,’ but when you try to get your GED it’s like trying to do all of school in one year,” she said. “I tried once and I didn’t pass and I kind of set that on the backburner. ... I tried like three different times to get my GED.”
When her daughter was two years old she tried again.
“I really wanted to do something in law enforcement, so I enrolled in Owens and was trying to do my GED at the same time,” said Snow. “But with having a little one, going to college, working on the GED and work, it kind of fizzled out again. I went two semesters to Owens and realized I can’t keep that up. I can’t keep my full-time job up. I left town again and moved to Florida.”
She did well in Florida until another challenge happened in 2005.
“I moved there for eight months and Hurricane Katrina hit,” she said. “I came back to Ohio and I moved in with my mom. At that time she was moving to Wauseon. I was just surviving, taking care of myself and getting back on my own again and not having to live with my mom. By that time I had two daughters and a son.”
She always had in the back of her mind to get her GED.
“It just never seemed like the right time,” admitted Snow. “I found a lot of the GED programs were like, ‘We’ll give you a booklet, you read, you teach yourself and we’ll send you to take the test. I would search and look for places and ask if there were any classes with a teacher who would teach me the information. I needed someone to teach me.
“When I finally met my husband he kind of took off the burden of having to work so much so I started to try again,” she added. “I went to Northwest (Northwest State Community College) and they did have a program where it was still your GED and a teacher that would help you. If you had questions you could ask, but I still had to teach myself. I did that for about six months. I took the practice test and just gave up on myself. I said, ‘This is not working. I just can’t do it. I am never going to be able to do it.’”
Two years ago, after giving up, she happened to meet up with a distant cousin who said that she had just graduated.
“What do you mean?” asked Snow. “She told me she had found this program and it sounded too good to be true. It’s for adults 22 plus. I then ran into a lady at the library and she told me about the same program. She said it was a new program and I asked her to send me the link to it. One day out of the blue I received the information. It looked like it could be a scam. So I reached out to her again and said, ‘Are you sure this is real?’ and she sent me a picture of her diploma. So I knew it must be real.”
The program gives students a year to complete, but she had a death in the family and some health issues that forced her to take a step back a couple of times. In the end, she finished and received her diploma.
“I just reached out to my advisor with the problems,” she added. “At first I tried to suck it up. I was like, ‘You gotta do this. You have to push through this.’ My work suffered and my teacher reached out to see if I was OK. ‘Your work is suffering. Is something going on?’ she asked, ‘Why didn’t you tell me sooner? I could have helped you more. Why didn’t you just communicate to me.’”
The health problem came from an earlier injury that she had gotten in an automobile accident in sixth grade. It caused a head injury and she lost vision in one eye and has limited vision in the other. She was held back a year because of the accident and had to relearn all the way back to kindergarten because of memory loss.
“That’s when I kind of gave up on myself,” admitted Snow. Midway through the program her eyes started to cause problems for her. So her next setback came, but not for long.
“I went back and forth to the eye doctor to figure out why my eyes were having so many problems,” said Snow.
“The eye doctor said it might be the stress from finishing the GED or it could be the computer screen. Once again I went to the counselor and she downloaded that information and read it to me. ... I just stuck with it and they told me I passed after so many obstacles.”
“What really bugged me was filling out applications and having to explain myself when they asked if I had a diploma or a GED,” Snow added. “It always made me feel like maybe I wasn’t good enough. I wanted to be one of those people who said, ‘yes, I graduated.’ I didn’t want it to hold me back anymore.
For anyone struggling with the GED, Snow offered advice.
“You really need the diploma. It does mean something. You feel like when you’re in school that it doesn’t mean anything, but it really is important. The world looks at you differently when you don’t have one. I was looking at a photo the other day and I thought, ‘I have come a long way.’ I really have. ... I hope that my story helps others who are struggling out there that they can find this program and do it.”
