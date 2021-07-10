The Defiance Dream Center is hosting its fifth annual Serve Day today (Saturday), featuring volunteers from all walks of life serving the community in a variety of ways.

Projects that volunteers took on include:

• Auglaize Village — Volunteers helped prepare the village for the Motorama event scheduled Sunday.

• Auto care center — Volunteers met in the auto care center of the Dream Center to do minor repairs, oil changes, inspections or auto detailing.

• Car wash — Volunteers flagged down vehicles, washed vehicles for free and prayed for those getting their cars washed in the parking lot of Dream Center.

• City parks — Volunteers cleaned up a variety of city parks, mulched playgrounds and painted as needed.

• City thank you — Volunteers took gift baskets to various locations across the city and spent time talking to, and praying with first responders and city service employees.

• Elderly care — Volunteers assisted seniors with light landscaping, washed first-story windows and did other small projects.

• General clean-up — Volunteers did landscaping, painting, sorting, cleaning out spaces and more.

• Lily Creek Farms — Volunteers helped with landscaping, worked in the barn, assisted with painting and repair projects and more.

• Loads of Love/laundromat — Volunteers greeted attendees at local laundromats, paid for laundry service and listened to anyone who needed to talk.

• Nursing home visits — Volunteers showed love to residents through window painting, bubbles, gift baskets, bird feeder refilling and more.

• Prayer walk — Volunteers went to strategic locations to unite in prayer. Those areas included city schools, community churches, hospitals, law enforcement offices and city buildings.

• Single mom/widow assistance — Volunteers helped with various home projects from landscaping and yard care to home repairs and painting.

