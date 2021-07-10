The Defiance Dream Center is hosting its fifth annual Serve Day today (Saturday), featuring volunteers from all walks of life serving the community in a variety of ways.
Projects that volunteers took on include:
• Auglaize Village — Volunteers helped prepare the village for the Motorama event scheduled Sunday.
• Auto care center — Volunteers met in the auto care center of the Dream Center to do minor repairs, oil changes, inspections or auto detailing.
• Car wash — Volunteers flagged down vehicles, washed vehicles for free and prayed for those getting their cars washed in the parking lot of Dream Center.
• City parks — Volunteers cleaned up a variety of city parks, mulched playgrounds and painted as needed.
• City thank you — Volunteers took gift baskets to various locations across the city and spent time talking to, and praying with first responders and city service employees.
• Elderly care — Volunteers assisted seniors with light landscaping, washed first-story windows and did other small projects.
• General clean-up — Volunteers did landscaping, painting, sorting, cleaning out spaces and more.
• Lily Creek Farms — Volunteers helped with landscaping, worked in the barn, assisted with painting and repair projects and more.
• Loads of Love/laundromat — Volunteers greeted attendees at local laundromats, paid for laundry service and listened to anyone who needed to talk.
• Nursing home visits — Volunteers showed love to residents through window painting, bubbles, gift baskets, bird feeder refilling and more.
• Prayer walk — Volunteers went to strategic locations to unite in prayer. Those areas included city schools, community churches, hospitals, law enforcement offices and city buildings.
• Single mom/widow assistance — Volunteers helped with various home projects from landscaping and yard care to home repairs and painting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.