The Defiance Dream Center (DDC) hosted its 2021 Fall Workforce Graduation ceremony Thursday, for young adults and high school students who recently completed training and certificate programs.
The training, which took place at the Dream Center located at 1935 E. Second St. Suite A, was provided through partnerships with the DDC, Northwest State Community College (NSCC), Ohio Means Jobs-Defiance and Paulding counties (OMJ) and Defiance High School (DHS).
In attendance to honor the graduates were Defiance Mayor Mike McCann, and representatives from business, entities and partners involved with the DDC.
A trio of young adults, and a quartet of high school students, graduated from their respective programs.
Those graduates include:
• Wyatt George and Nate Vogelsong, Young Adult Basic Construction Skills Certificate of Completion Program.
• Austino Montez, Young Adult Basic Automotive Certificate of Completion Program.
• Luke Lechuga, Isiah Williams, Kahil Granger and Timothy Behm, High School Basic Construction Skills Certificate of Completion and Lean Yellow Belt Program.
In addition to earning workforce skills, the graduates also learned life skills as well as employability skills through its Wildfire Leadership program.
“These programs not only taught these students skills to help them transition into the workforce, but it gave them a greater understanding of who they are and why their life matters,” stated Stephanie Lammers of the DDC, who kicked off the program. She went on to share this quote attributed to Mark Twain: ‘The two most important days in your life are the day you are born, and the day you find out why.’”
Bill Lammers, CEO of the DCC, followed by sharing the core values of the workforce development program with all in attendance before thanking all the partners who are involved in the program.
“So many times it’s easy for us to pick apart people’s lives, but what you are going to see today are steps of growth and transformation,” said Bill. “Seeing that growth and transformation is our heart. We thank you so much for being a part of today, and these programs.”
Bob Morton, superintendent of Defiance City Schools, and Jay Jerger, principal of Defiance High School, were in attendance to honor the graduates, as well as thank the partners who have developed and instituted the workforce development programs.
Jim Drewes of NSCC, and Tiffanny Dargenson and Adreana Lopez of Ohio Means Jobs, each shared about their organization’s role in workforce development programs, before Dargenson and Lopez handed out the certificates to the graduates, with the help of Drewes and the workforce instructors on hand.
Workforce instructors from NSCC include: Rusty Bush and Luke Baker, construction; Tom Layne, automotive; Matt Kibler, Lean Yellow Belt training; as well as Joe and Dez Silva, who led the Wildfire Leadership program.
The Silvas, then spoke about the Wildfire Leadership program, telling the crowd that they “went deep” with the students to find out their stories, their setbacks, and to “be real” with them about becoming leaders and taking charge of their futures.
“Our heart is to come along side these men and become leaders,” said Joe. “There are two pillars of what Wildfire Leadership is built around, the first one is uncovering your purpose, which starts out by learning their stories, and finding out what life had handed these young men. Once we talked with and dealt with what they’ve gone through in their lives, it helped unleash so many opportunities for these young men.
“We believe in Wildfire Leadership, you have to unpack your pain before you can find out your purpose,” continued Joe. “The second pillar is to unleash their potential by asking questions like, ‘What major impact do you want to leave on this world?’ We were blown away by their responses, which led to the students putting together their mission portrait, which show them how their purpose can impact others and the world around them.”
Dez proceeded to bring each student up to talk about their mission portrait, with Dez picking out a trait about each of the students for them to talk about. The students spoke about being leaders, making a difference, overcoming obstacles and helping others who have gone through similar situations.
Dez also shared that several of the students who graduated on Thursday, have been hired in construction, automotive and other positions in Defiance.
“The most important thing on my mission portrait is to overcome my problems and control my reactions,” said Granger when it was his time to speak. “I’ve made bad decisions in life, and I’ve reacted badly to situations, so my focus is to overcome those problems.”
Bill Lammers closed the program by sharing the Dream Center has started a three-year fundraising sustainability and growth campaign, to raise $1.719 million to relocate the Dream Center from its current location, to the former ServiceMaster building in the Ranchland Plaza south of Defiance High School.
To learn more about the Dream Center, its workforce development program, or to learn more about about the fundraising effort, call 419-789-4122 or go to defiancedreamcenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.