The Dream Center in Defiance hosted its first-ever Night of Dreams Gala at the Defiance Area YMCA Saturday evening. The event was held to share to with invitees about the many lives that have been transformed through the holistic approached used by the organization, and to share its vision for the future.
Bill Lammers, Dream Center CEO, shared with about 240 attendees the Dream’s Center three pillars: life coaching, workforce development and community outreach. He also shared the Dream Center’s mission portrait which include: values (honor, holistic, innovative and make it happen); mission (taking steps to know God, find freedom, discover purpose and make a difference); and vision (to see hope restored in fulfilling God’s designed purpose) to activate hope.
In addition, invitees were introduced to students and adults who are currently, or who have taken part, in the Dream Center’s life-coaching programs and workforce development programs (held in conjunction with Northwest State Community College and OhioMeansJobs). Invitees also met volunteers who serve as mentors/life coaches, and who serve the community through outreach.
The gala was also held to announce the kickoff of a three-year fundraising sustainability and growth campaign, to raise $1.719 million to relocate the Dream Center from its current location at 1935 E. Second St., to the former ServiceMaster building located in the Ranchland Plaza south of Defiance High School.
“The whole purpose and mission of the Dream Center is to help people understand they have a purpose and can make a difference, which comes from a relationship with Christ” said Guiseppe Blanchard, Dream Center operations manager. “The gala also helped show the difference in our workforce development programs (general carpentry, construction, auto service) from others.
“The character development and wildfire leadership aspects that help our students/adults find their purpose, are the main differences,” added Blanchard.
Attendees were shown a video of Roger Wheeler, a former Defiance High School student who graduated from the workforce development program last year. Wheeler shared how the program helped guide him as a person, and a worker, and how it helped him find his purpose.
At present, 238 mentees have graduated one of the three life coaching phases (stabilize, grow and give), who have been coached by mentors who have overcome many of the same challenges the mentees may be going through. In addition, Dream Center volunteers have provided more than 35,000 volunteer hours from more than 4,500 volunteers.
Videos from Defiance City Schools Superintendent Bob Morton, Defiance Mayor Mike McCann, and Keller Logistics CEO Bryan Keller were shown, with each sharing what the Dream Center has been able to help the school district, community and why it’s important to partner with the organization.
Some of the challenges presented by the trio included having the Dream Center be closer to students to alleviate travel issues, having a larger space to serve more students, and for businesses to partner with the Dream Center to help grow the program.
A video of drone footage was shown to highlight the future site of the Dream Center, which included a rendering from Kraig Beilharz of Beilharz Architects.
In his video, McCann pointed out the lack of employees in most sectors, and why workforce development will help serve students who do not attend college.
Blanchard pointed out workforce development programs will look to reach students in junior high, so if they choose to attend Four County Career Center (FCCC) in high school they are better prepared, as well as high school students who may not qualify to attend FCCC and can learn the skills to graduate.
Although a three-year plan to raise $1.719 million is in place, the goal is to be fully funded by November of 2022. Approximately $690,000 will be put toward workforce development; $180,000 toward life coaching; $145,000 toward community outreach; and $704,000 toward operations and to get the facility ready to serve the community.
“The plan would be to move into that facility with business partnership to help renovate the building, and help with training,” said Blanchard. “We’d like to provide space to businesses who would use it to help students learn in an environment similar to its business. For example, a manufacturer would bring in machinery to teach students what they do at its facility, so students are ready to work with that company when they graduate.”
There will 3 1/2 phases to the campaign: Phase 1 includes be to get the facility ready so the Dream Center can continue with workforce training, and even it expand it to customer service and hospitality; Phase 2 includes building potential opportunity for sustainable internal income, for-profit businesses for second-chance employees; Phase 3 includes a for-profit employment agency where the Dream Center helps students/young adults who are prepared to enter the work force find employment; and Phase 3 1/2 includes an entrepreneur incubator to help Dream Center graduates start their own businesses.
A card about how to donate toward the fundraising campaign (led by the Dream Center Fundraising Committee of Rita Kissner, Rich Seward and Scott Herod), which includes different levels of support, was given to attendees. The card also included ways to become involved in Dream Center programs.
For more information about the fundraising effort, call 419-789-4122 or go to defiancedreamcenter.org.
