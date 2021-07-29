The Defiance Dream Center held a Ladies Leadership Luncheon Tuesday afternoon, to share the vision of the Dream Center, the programs the center has to offer, and to discuss a new workforce development initiative for women.
“The luncheon was about welcoming people into the Dream Center to share what we are doing in the community, to honor organizations we are in partnership with, to seek greater collaboration and partnerships, while putting a continued emphasis on women concerning life coaching and workforce development,” said Stephanie Lammers, director of human relations at the Dream Center.
The program began with a short message from Lammers, before a Dream Center mentee shared her story of transformation through a life-coaching mentor from the Dream Center.
Rita Kissner, Dream Center community advocate, followed with an interactive presentation that shared how women in attendance can build partnerships and bring holistic restoration, life coaching and workforce development to women in the community.
Dr. Richanne Mankey, president of Defiance College, was the keynote speaker, and she, too, spoke about community partnerships, and about opportunities that Defiance College is providing in collaboration with other area entities.
Michelle Osborne, a Dream Center board member, was the final speaker of the luncheon.
Lammers explained that through partnerships with Defiance High School, Northwest State Community College and Ohio Means Jobs, the Dream Center is meeting needs through workforce development programs at the Dream Center. She went on to explain that through its life-coaching program, the Dream Center is finding a significant need for a workforce development program geared toward women.
“What we’re finding is that a large percentage of our women mentees desire change in their current employment situation, but in many cases, they lack skills needed to change jobs,” said Lammers. “During the luncheon, there was a good discussion as to how the Dream Center can provide workforce development, leadership skills and career skills for women.
“We have current initiatives here, and we have what we call, ‘3-year initiatives,’ which will include classes for women to learn administrative/career skills,” continued Lammers. “We broke that down into two categories, one being job/career skills, the other personal attributes. As a group of women, we came up with a list of key focuses on job/career training, as well as teaching personal attributes, like time management, conflict resolution, etc ...”
The director of human relations explained the Dream Center will take the information discussed at Tuesday’s luncheon to not only develop a workforce program for women, but to also reach out to entities and organizations in the community who would like to collaborate to make it happen.
In addition, Lammers shared that future Ladies Leadership Luncheon events are in the works.
For more information about the Dream Center, call 419-789-4122, go to dreamcenter.org, or search Defiance Dream Center on Facebook and Instagram.
