Dream Center funding

The Defiance Dream Center received a $20,000 grant from the Defiance Area Foundation for a mobile training unit. This unit will be used for field work, which would include manufacturing and integration for non-traditional training. Discussing the grant are Bill Lammers, CEO of The Defiance Dream Center; and Rita Kissner, DAF grants committee member.
