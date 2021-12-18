Fund est.

Pictured from left are Guiseppe Blanchard, Operations Director of The Dream Center, Jay Hanson, Chris Hanson, and Bill Lammers, Executive Director of The Dream Center.

 Photo courtesy of the Defiance Area Foundation

Jay and Chris Hanson recently established a fund through The Defiance Area Foundation with an initial gift of $1,000 to support The Defiance Dream Center and its mission. The Defiance Dream Center supports the community through workforce development, life coaching and community outreach.

“The Defiance Dream Center would like to thank Jay and Chris Hanson for their generosity in creating this fund through the Defiance Area Foundation which will establish a giving legacy for years to come. The Defiance community and beyond will see hope activated and purpose restored in many lives due to their visionary example and passionate support of our noble cause,” said Guiseppe Blanchard, Director of Operations.

To learn more about giving to The Defiance Dream Center Fund, please contact Chris Yoder, Executive Director a call at 419-782-3130.

