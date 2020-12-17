• Defiance County
Offering classes:
Defiance Dream Center, 1935 E. Second St., suite A, will offer auto service technician classes beginning Feb. 1. Training is free for those who are eligible. Certification can be earned in 10 weeks. For more information, call or text 567-245-1259 to apply.
