Dr. Seuss birthday

The United Way of Defiance County organized approximately 50 volunteers to read to students in grades K-3 at Defiance Elementary School in honor of Dr. Seuss' birthday on Monday. Here, Defiance Police Department Assistant Chief Lee Martinez reads a Dr. Seuss book to students.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance Elementary School

