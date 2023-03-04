The president of Defiance College (DC) was the guest speaker at the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday event at VFW Post 3360.
Dr. Richanne Mankey spoke to the crowd of business leaders from Defiance County while Dr. Trent Hayes, vice president for enrollment management at DC, and John Lehner, the college’s vice president for finance and administration accompanied Mankey.
Mankey spoke of the impact of DC and the importance of partnerships made in the Defiance community through education. She began by highlighting the mission statement of the college.
“Defiance College is a 501(c) 3 organization, and that means that by law we must follow our mission: to know, to understand, to lead, to serve,” said Mankey. “If you ever forget it, just come into Serrick Hall and read the floor — it’s right there in the middle of the floor.”
She also defined the college as a liberal arts institution — a term that she felt a need to define.
“We are a liberal arts based institution,” Mankey clarified. “Ideologically we think of ‘liberal’ and ‘conservative’ in political terms ... but liberal arts is about being free to think, it isn’t about being ‘liberal’ in today’s political climate. ... It is not about indoctrination as it is talked about often in political realms. It’s about teaching people how to think and how to problem-solve. That means understanding both sides of an argument — and everything in the middle.”
She pointed out that currently the college has a big economic influence in the area.
“We have about a $51 million impact on this region,” she added. “We are the third largest employer in Defiance. We want to participate in workforce development and I know sometimes we bifurcate what that means. What we mean includes the whole gamut of workforce: people who work with their hands and have the aptitude to do that and people who want to do different things that require different skills. We are preparing students for college level and up — bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees and master’s degrees.”
She also pointed out that the liberal arts curriculum the college uses brings about what she called a “value-added” aspect to students as prospective employees and community members. Mankey added that this value added aspect leads to better prepared students for the workforce.
Since her tenure, the college has added some new areas of study that have also added to the college’s value to the community:
• in 2018 it added environmental and clinical sciences.
• 2019 saw the addition of studies in coding, cyber security, app development, global information systems (GIS) leadership and studio art.
• in 2020 the college’s master’s programs — Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Master of Arts in Education (MAE) — were converted to completely online classes.
• 2022 was the year it added a licensure for superintendents and classes for civil and electrical engineering degrees (dual degrees in cooperation with the University of North Dakota).
“The pandemic taught us some things about how we can engage differently with more prospective learning, and we have partnered with the University of North Dakota to offer civil and electrical engineering degrees,” Mankey pointed out. “We will also work with them to offer mechanical engineering ... .”
The college takes pride in the ability to prepare students for the future and placement after graduation. Career readiness, transformative learning, resource management, quality programs and a vibrant, diverse campus are areas that she pointed out were formative to this process.
“In about 2015 our placement rate was about 74%,” she said. “... Now we have a four-year average of 95%. The class of 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, we had a placement rate of 98%.”
Since her time, the college has gone from grants awarded to the school at $750,000 to almost $8 million. In recent years, according to Mankey, the partnership with the Defiance Area Foundation has been formed to make classroom upgrades to allow for more interactive learning.
Speaking about some upcoming legislation, Mankey mentioned some concerns that the college is watching.
“The conversations of both political parties have led to some anti-elitism,” she pointed out. “... I don’t think about education as (elitist), but that it gives opportunities that one might not have. And a way to provide for social mobility. ... There are political and cultural wars that are affecting us and the value of a college education is under assault because of this ... .”
Other areas of concern in state and federal government that Mankey talked about included issues of student loans, minimum wages, NCAA regulations and the governor’s budget for higher education.
Mankey also spoke of the Jacket Journey that was started 2021.
“(It has) helped build important skills from the beginning of the DC career: creative problem-solving and critical thinking,” she said.
The process affords students the opportunity to have hands-on experience toward employment. This year, the college has added a mock interview to the Jacket Journey. For three days students learn to dress appropriately, take interviews and translate not just what they learn in class, but how the skills learned impact a potential job.
Two other important programs she mentioned were the well known McMaster’s program and a water program where students work with the city.
“As you may know, the McMaster program is about advancing humanity,” Mankey continued. “Students are enabled to travel to other communities around the world and learn community-based research. Community based-research isn’t saying, ‘I think this is what you need. Let’s find out what we need to know about that.’ It is going in to work with the community to say, ‘What do you need? And how can we get there together?’ “
She continued: “I approached the mayor because we have this big watershed and we had the opportunity, we thought. It is now called the Defiance Research Alliance in which our professor, Dr. Sabrina Brown, and one of the city’s administrators, Jennifer English are leading ... . There are opportunities for students at DC and for high school students to study water quality. .. Our students eventually will bring farmers into the mix for support of our joint projects.”
After taking some questions, Dr. Mankey summed up her vision for the school by quoting an African proverb that she quotes often: “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.”
