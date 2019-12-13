DPOA donation

The Defiance Police Officers Association (DPOA) has made a donation of $1,000 to the Defiance Dream Center to help the center with its programs. Accepting the check from DPOA treasurer Mark Janowiecki (left), is Guiseppe Blanchard, director of operations for the Defiance Dream Center.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

