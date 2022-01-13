• Defiance County
Libraries closed:
The Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) will be closed Jan. 17 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This includes the Defiance Public, Sherwood Branch and Johnson Memorial (Hicksville) library locations.
The DPLS will reopen Jan. 18 at the regular 10 a.m. time.
