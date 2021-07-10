Defiance Public Library System will welcome several special guests in July, offering a selection of summer programs for all ages.
On July 12, the Grow Next Gen Ambassadors will stop by Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville, at 3 p.m. and on July 13 at 6 p.m. at Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., to teach kids ages pre-K to grade 6 how to engineer a project to successfully catch an egg. Registration is required at the Defiance event only; register at defiancelibrary.org/summer.
On July 14 at 1 p.m., Ben Moser from the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office will visit Sherwood Branch Library, 117 N. Harrison St., Sherwood, with his K-9 partner (also named Ben) to demonstrate the K-9’s amazing skills. The fun continues July 15 at Sherwood Branch with a visit from Lisa Weiner of the Fort Defiance Humane Society beginning at 1 p.m. She’ll bring kenneled kittens and dogs, plus a bearded dragon, and talk all about the Humane Society.
On July 19, Nature’s Nursery education director Jamie Forbush will bring some of the Nursery’s rescued animals to visit Johnson Memorial Library at 11 a.m., and Sherwood Branch Library at 1 p.m. No registration is required.
Storyteller, teaching artist, author, and workshop presenter Lyn Ford will stop by each DPLS library on July 26 to tell her tales: Sherwood Branch at 1 p.m., Johnson Memorial at 3 p.m., and Defiance Public at 6 p.m. Registration is required at the Defiance event only; read more and register at defiancelibrary.org/summer.
To wrap up the month, teen first-time author Macy Gerig will visit Johnson Memorial Library July 27 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss and sign her new book, Dear Teen, We’re in this Together. Gerig is a Wauseon High School student, soccer player, and co-founder of a cupcake business. No registration is required.
For more information about these or other DPLS summer events, visit defiancelibrary.org/calendar.
