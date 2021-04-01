Defiance Public Library System (DPLS), which has been operating at reduced hours due to COVID-19, will resume full open hours effective May 17, following a Wednesday decision by the DPLS board of trustees.
Hours of operation will differ from the pre-COVID schedule, and will be as follows: Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., will be open Monday, noon-7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sherwood Branch Library, 117 N. Harrison St., Sherwood, will be open Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The Sherwood branch will be closed on Fridays.
Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville, will be open Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Johnson Memorial will be closed on Thursdays.
“I’m feeling really good about the DPLS buildings reopening to full hours,” said DPLS director Cara Potter. “During COVID, we’ve been working to make the buildings and patrons’ services more accessible to everyone in the community. I hope particularly that people drop by to see the new steps, restored front door, and our ‘new’ old library circulation desk.”
The front doors at Defiance Public Library, which have been closed due to construction work on the stairway, will open to the public on May 17 as well.
DPLS will continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including physical distancing and mask wearing, as set by the Defiance County Health Department.
Also Wednesday, the board approved the retirement of DPLS Custodian and 40- year employee Donna Smith. Cards and well-wishes for Smith can be sent to Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville, OH 43526.
In other business, the board:
• approved the consent agenda, which included the fiscal officer’s report.
• approved a proposed handyperson job description.
• approved the formation of an ad-hoc bylaws committee.
• heard that the libraries are continuing to distribute free COVID-19 tests.
• met in executive session to discuss employment/compensation of public employees, as well as property acquisition/sale. No related action was taken.
The DPLS Board of Trustees will hold its next regular meetingat 4 p.m. April 28 at the Defiance Public Library. Meetings of the board are open to the public.
