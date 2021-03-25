Those who would like to take advantage of Defiance Public Library System’s digital offerings but aren’t sure where to begin are invited to take part in Overdrive’s “Getting Started with ebooks and Libby” virtual training session, set for April 14.
Attendees will learn how to access the library system’s collection of ebooks and audiobooks using Libby, the free one-tap reading app. The app is available in the Apple and Google Play stores.
There are three half-hour time slots to choose from: 9-9:30 a.m., 9:30-10 a.m., or 10-10:30 a.m. These sessions will cover finding your library and signing in, navigating the app, browsing and searching for titles, borrowing and placing holds, managing holds and notifications, and more.
Following the Getting Started sessions, a deep-dive Q&A will take place from 10:30-11 a.m. Those already familiar with Libby will be briefed on new features, and shown how to make the most of the app.
To register for any of the training sessions, visit bit.ly/defiancetrain. For more information, contact Defiance Public Library at 419-782-1456.
