• Defiance County

Car care class:

Johnson Memorial Library's Adulting 101 series will continue Aug. 24 with a free class on basic automotive care and repair, set to take place at Bob's Automotive Repair, 111 W. High St., Hicksville (across from the library).

The session, set for 5:30-6:30 p.m., is geared to older teens and adults. No registration is required. For more information, contact the library at 419-542-6200.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments