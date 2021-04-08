• Defiance County

Virtual murder mystery:

Defiance Public Library System is inviting community members to take part in a wine-themed virtual murder mystery set for May 1 from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Join DPLS for this virtual “whodunnit” and sleuth out who drowned vineyard owner Max Liter in a vat of his own vino. The game, open to adults ages 18 and up, is titled “A Bad Vintage,” and space is available for 20 participants who will each play a different character in the mystery.

Registrants will receive their scripts and a Zoom meeting link to the event via email. Scripts can also be picked up at the reference desk at Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St. The winner will receive a gift card to Leisure Time Winery.

To register for “A Bad Vintage” visit defiancelibrary.org/events/mystery. For more information, contact Tory at 419-782-1456 ext. 1313.

