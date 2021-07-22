• Defiance County
Japanese craft:
Join the DPLS MakerSpace at 3 p.m. Saturday for a virtual tutorial and learn how to needle-make a basic tsumami kanzashi (pinched hairpiece) to celebrate Japanese culture and fine art during this year’s Tokyo Olympics. To register and arrange supply pickup, contact Cara at cbolley@defiancelibrary.org or 419-782-1456 ext. 1108.
The class is also offered July 23 at 3 p.m. at Johnson Memorial Library (Hicksville), and Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. at Sherwood Branch. To register for either in-person session, visit defiancelibrary.org/calendar or call your library.
