Those hanging on to antiques or collectibles with that nagging question in mind, “What’s it worth?” are invited to get some answers during a virtual event April 27 from 6-8 p.m. hosted by Defiance Public Library System.
Author, auctioneer, appraiser and radio show host Mike Ivankovich will introduce Zoom meeting attendees to what determines value and reveal what their personal treasures are really worth today.
Ivankovich has been a fixture in the antiques and collectibles business for more than 40 years. He is a frequent lecturer and has authored more than 20 books and ebooks on his areas of specialty. Additionally, Ivankovich has penned articles and columns for most major national trade papers. He is the host of the “What’s It Worth? Ask Mike the Appraiser” radio show airing Friday mornings on WBCB 1490 AM in Philadelphia.
As a home-downsizing expert and author, Ivankovich guides clients through the process, helping them manage their antiques, collectibles, and other household contents. His book, “Home Downsizing in Four Easy Steps,” is available at Amazon.com.
Ivankovich is also a professional GPPA & MPPA Appraiser, specializing in appraisals for estate, insurance, inheritance, divorce, insurance claims, non-cash charitable donations, and other legal purposes. He has been named Pennsylvania’s “Auctioneer of the Year” by his colleagues.
Throughout the program, he will be sharing many buying and selling tips and strategies. Each attendee is invited to bring 1-2 items for Ivankovich to appraise, plus a backup item in the event that he cannot virtually appraise the primary item.
To RSVP for this event, which is limited to 30 participants, visit defiancelibrary.org/events/appraise. Registrants will receive a Zoom link to the private event, sent to the email address they provide, on April 23.
For more information, contact Defiance Public Library at 419-782-1456.
