Summer library programs for all ages enhance lifelong learning and provide meaningful, enjoyable experiences. This year, Defiance Public Library System is hosting the Tails & Tales Summer Reading Challenge, running June 1-July 31. DPLS will offer a slate of activities, events, and challenges for children and adults alike.
“It is very important for school-aged kids to keep their brains active during the summer months to retain the learning they have worked hard to gain during the school year,” said DPLS youth services manager Marja McGuire. “Research has shown that when this doesn’t happen, there is significant learning loss.”
McGuire shared that there is a vast amount of research proving the importance of preparing young children for reading beginning at birth. No one is too young, or too old, for the summer reading challenge.
For the Kids
Beginning June 1, children can pick up an activity sheet at any library location (Defiance Public, Johnson Memorial, or Sherwood Branch), print one at defiancelibrary.org, or log their progress using Beanstack (defiancelibrary.beanstack.com). Kids can complete the activities on their own, or with the help of a parent/caregiver.
Children from birth to age 3 will receive a toy link to accompany their activity sheet, while children ages 3-12 will take home a dog tag “Brag Bead” necklace, with a few beads to get them started. Once all activity goals have been met, visit the library to collect your earned rewards, including books for all ages, as well as more Brag Beads and toy links. Participants can choose from a wide array of activities, including reading, physical activity, trying something new, attending a library program, or creating something.
Kids can begin participating any time from June 1-July 31 and can complete and earn rewards for as many sheets as they’d like, while supplies last.
“Kids are able to customize the activities to those they are interested in, and those they feel they’ll be successful at,” McGuire said.
It is free to participate in all aspects of the program, and a DPLS library card is not required (though it is encouraged!).
For ages 13+
Participants ages 13 and up are invited to log their reading at defiancelibrary.beanstack.com to earn entries into weekly prize drawings for $5 gift cards to area restaurants. Book reviews can be submitted to earn extra entries, and patrons logging at least four books will be entered to win a $100 gift card to Meijer. Download the Beanstack app from the Apple or Google Play stores for easy, on-the-go tracking.
In addition to the reading challenges, the DPLS libraries will host a big selection of animal-themed virtual and in-person events for all ages. For a complete listing of these events, plus links to register, visit defiancelibrary.org/summer.
