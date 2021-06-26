• Defiance County

Ohio bird watch:

Win a pair of binoculars in Defiance Public Library System’s Ohio Bird Watch contest! Follow the library on Facebook (@dplslibraries) to see a new bird posted each Monday through July 31. Then, snap a picture of the bird and share on Facebook using the hashtag #defiancebirdwatch, or bring your picture into any DPLS library, or email it to adultservices@defiancelibrary.org.

Brochures showing the birds of the week are also available at all DPLS libraries (Defiance, Hicksville, and Sherwood).

