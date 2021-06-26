• Defiance County
Ohio bird watch:
Win a pair of binoculars in Defiance Public Library System’s Ohio Bird Watch contest! Follow the library on Facebook (@dplslibraries) to see a new bird posted each Monday through July 31. Then, snap a picture of the bird and share on Facebook using the hashtag #defiancebirdwatch, or bring your picture into any DPLS library, or email it to adultservices@defiancelibrary.org.
Brochures showing the birds of the week are also available at all DPLS libraries (Defiance, Hicksville, and Sherwood).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.