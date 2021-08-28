• Defiance County
Volunteers needed:
Hosts/hostesses are needed for Defiance Public Library System's Literary Tea fundraiser, set for Oct. 3 at Fairview Elementary School. Tea, finger foods, and entertainment are provided. Hosts/hostesses are in charge of table decor, place settings, and pouring tea.
If interested, contact Renee at rhopper@defiancelibrary.org or 419-782-1456 ext. 1301, or Kathy Holtsberry at kholtsberry@defiancelibrary.org or 419-899-4343. Proceeds benefit the DPLS libraries.
