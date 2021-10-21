• Defiance County
Surveys available:
The Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) is asking Defiance County resident to complete the DPLS Community Survey at defiancelibrary.info/survey. The survey will help the library system develop a strategic plan to best serve the area. Paper copies of the survey are available at each library location (Defiance, Sherwood and Hicksville). The survey will remain available through Nov. 8.
