• Defiance County

Surveys available:

The Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) is asking Defiance County resident to complete the DPLS Community Survey at defiancelibrary.info/survey. The survey will help the library system develop a strategic plan to best serve the area. Paper copies of the survey are available at each library location (Defiance, Sherwood and Hicksville). The survey will remain available through Nov. 8.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments