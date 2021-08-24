• Defiance County

Volunteers sought:

Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) is seeking hosts/hostesses for its annual Literary Tea fundraiser, set to take place Oct. 3 from 2-4 p.m. at Fairview Elementary School, Sherwood.

Hosts/hostesses will provide tea service/place settings for eight and will get to decorate their table based on a book, author, or genre of their choice. The libraries will provide quality, freshly brewed tea, and the usual suspects: miniature sandwiches, scones, and other treats.

Hosts/hostesses receive a complimentary ticket and are encouraged, but not required, to sell tickets to their table. Those interested in hosting a table are asked to contact Renee Hopper at rhopper@defiancelibrary.org/419-782-1456 ext. 1301, Angela Powell at apowell@defiancelibrary.org/419-542-6200 or Kathy Holtsberry at kholtsberry@defiancelibrary.org /419-899-4343 by 5 p.m. on Sept. 3 to sign up and receive additional information.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments