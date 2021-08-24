• Defiance County
Volunteers sought:
Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) is seeking hosts/hostesses for its annual Literary Tea fundraiser, set to take place Oct. 3 from 2-4 p.m. at Fairview Elementary School, Sherwood.
Hosts/hostesses will provide tea service/place settings for eight and will get to decorate their table based on a book, author, or genre of their choice. The libraries will provide quality, freshly brewed tea, and the usual suspects: miniature sandwiches, scones, and other treats.
Hosts/hostesses receive a complimentary ticket and are encouraged, but not required, to sell tickets to their table. Those interested in hosting a table are asked to contact Renee Hopper at rhopper@defiancelibrary.org/419-782-1456 ext. 1301, Angela Powell at apowell@defiancelibrary.org/419-542-6200 or Kathy Holtsberry at kholtsberry@defiancelibrary.org /419-899-4343 by 5 p.m. on Sept. 3 to sign up and receive additional information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.