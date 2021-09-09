• Defiance County
Defiance area residents who may be newcomers to the world of tablets, PCs and smartphones, or just need to brush up on your skills, the Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) can help. All three DPLS libraries have resumed offering 1-on-1 technology help by appointment.
To make an appointment at Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., Defiance, call 419-782-1456. To make an appointment at Sherwood Branch Library, 117 N. Harrison St., Sherwood, call 419-899-4343. To make an appointment at Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville, call 419-542-6200.
